EDITORIAL: A risky game

At what point does the mounting evidence that football-related head injuries cause brain disease require some type of intervention?

Some of it has already occurred with advances in helmet design and concussion protocols, but it’s becoming more clear that a ban on the game or a major alteration in the way it’s played is unlikely, precisely because recent findings make players all too aware of the risks.

The knock on the National Football League is that for decades it was willing to look the other way when it came to concussions. Many accused the NFL of denying, or even covering up, the long-term implications of repeated head trauma. When the league settled a massive concussion lawsuit with thousands of former players in 2013, it didn’t have to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

