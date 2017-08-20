EDITORIAL: Resignations should occur after apparent collusion between Conway, Weld County Council members

We don’t know what Sean Conway, Mike Grillos and Jordan Jemiola talked about during the nearly 300 phone calls between them in the past year on Conway’s taxpayer-funded cellphone.

But we do know this: There are an awful lot of dots that can be connected to conclude Conway sought undue influence through the two members of the Weld County Council before and during the council’s so-called audit of Weld commissioners and the audit of Conway’s niece by marriage, Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes.

Grillos is a member of the Weld County Council, a board that is supposed to have oversight and be a watchdog of the county.

Conway is on the Board of Weld County Commissioners, supposedly being audited by a third-party auditor hired by the council.

Grillos was appointed as the council’s point person in January to oversee the audit.

