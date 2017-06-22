EDITORIAL: Question about Aurora racetrack ban is really about local control

Here’s the simple explanation about a fairly complex question coming to the Aurora ballot this November. Aurora voters were lied to and hoodwinked several years ago, and soon they will have a chance to rectify that.

The Aurora City Council this week approved a ballot question that would reverse a 1999 mandate prohibiting the city from providing incentives to race tracks.

Despite the targeted ban, this is really all about local control. This measure won’t ask voters whether Aurora should have a race-track, likes racing, likes subsidizing racing or really has anything to do with racing. The question is, should residents and their elected officials decide issues like this, or are outside city interests manipulating voters for their own benefit?

Here’s the more complicated part of why this measure is on the ballot again.

