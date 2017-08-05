EDITORIAL: Put stormwater fee on November ballot

Colorado Springs can no longer neglect the responsibility to manage its stormwater. We hope our City Council puts a stormwater enterprise fee on November’s ballot.

Mayor John Suthers, Colorado’s former attorney general and U.S. attorney, has led our community’s swift march toward world-class status as a major American city. Our future as one of the world’s greatest destinations to visit, live or do business has become the envy of most cities throughout the country. We make most of those best-of lists that rank communities for cultural and economic success.

Only one big and certain threat could compromise the community’s future: our neglected, dilapidated stormwater infrastructure.

If we don’t fix it, consequences will be dire. We stand to pollute downstream waterways at enormous expense to our tax base. Potential floods threaten property and lives.

We are being sued by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for past neglect. It’s an embarrassing blemish on our reputation.

