EDITORIAL: PUT THE PEDALS TO THE METTLE — Aurora leaders need to boldly make room on the roads for bikes

There’s no chicken-or-the-egg controversy about increasing bicycle ridership and safety in Aurora. Build it first and they will come.

Arapahoe County last week released a final plan for making the southeast region of the metro area more inviting and safer for bikers as well as pedestrians. The plan offers hundreds of needed projects and improvements, and it even has a mechanism for funding many of the changes. It’s a long-overdue and much needed effort to accommodate current bikers and lure many into riding for transportation or just for fun.

But it’s not enough. It’s not nearly what’s needed to change suburban bicycling from something you can stressfully do if have to instead of something you want to do because you easily can.

