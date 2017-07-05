EDITORIAL: The pursuit  of happiness

The irony of a civic ceremony bestowing a local resident with the Grand Junction Police Department’s Citizen Service Award wasn’t lost on Todd Young.
The recipient, Guadalupe Gomez, isn’t a citizen — at least not in the strictest legal terms. In fact, the 15-year Grand Junction resident had just taken a second job as a hotel worker — to save money to pursue U.S. citizenship — when she saved a 3-year-old girl from drowning in the pool at the Clarion Inn on May 7.
A month later, she was wiping away tears as Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper presented her with a plaque and letter detailing her heroic actions at a meeting of the Law Enforcement Latin Alliance.
The plaque, by the way, was inscribed in Spanish — a nice touch and a nod to inclusivity.
“She just did an incredible job and we’re very proud to have her in our community,” Camper said.
