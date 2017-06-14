EDITORIAL: Punishment of CU officials sends message

On Monday, members of the University of Colorado Board of Regents handed down punishment to three employees in the aftermath of an investigation into how an incident of domestic violence was reported.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano, athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each pay a penalty because the three of them did not act swiftly to address a report of domestic abuse by an assistant coach who has since left the university. That abuse is the subject of five felony assault charges and three misdemeanor charges against former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin.

Key to the punishments against the three leaders is the answer to the question of what they knew, and when they knew it. An investigation led by former Sen. Ken Salazar found that while there was no intent to cover up the incident, the parties failed in their duties to report it not only up the command chain in the university but also to law enforcement.

Read more at The Loveland Reporter-Herald.