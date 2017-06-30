EDITORIAL: Pueblo deserves spot as one of the nation’s most patriotic cities

The news was not surprising, but it nonetheless was excellent news.

The popular internet travel site Expedia has named Pueblo as one of the 17 most patriotic cities in America. That designation is tremendous publicity, as millions of people visit the Expedia website every month looking for travel deals — and new and interesting destinations.

Pueblo, The Home of Heroes, joins the City of Brotherly Love (Philadelphia), Chicago, Boston, San Diego, St. Louis and others, which are listed in no particular order.

Pueblo earned the label, “The Home of Heroes,” by virtue of the fact that we have had four Medal of Honor recipients, and for our community’s tremendous support of veterans and veterans programs and events.

