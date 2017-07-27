EDITORIAL: Protect Colorado law

The big news on the health-care front is the Senate’s narrow 51-50 vote Tuesday to move forward with a debate on repealing Obamacare, even though it’s unclear what measure senators will be considering.

Colorado’s Republican Sen. Cory Gardner voted for the motion to proceed, allowing debate to continue on an issue he’s avoided addressing with constituents. Until amendments are offered to fill this shell of a bill with something to analyze, we’ll reserve judgment on whether Gardner’s action is good for Colorado.

In the meantime, this historic moment of reckoning — seven years in the making — overshadowed a recent vote by the House Appropriations Committee to repeal the District of Columbia’s Death with Dignity Law, raising some troubling questions about the fate of a similar medical-aid-in-dying law Colorado voters approved by a wide margin in November.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.