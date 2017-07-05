EDITORIAL: We propose a sunset for youth sports complex commission

The Pueblo County commissioners are studying whether to establish a blue ribbon commission to oversee the planned Downtown Youth Sports Complex.

One of the proposed sites would be the Power Stations 5&6 near the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo.

County voters approved Ballot Question 1A in November, which is the county’s request to keep an expected $60 million in tax revenues in exchange for building a list of 20 projects. The money comes from various companies that received a tax break to locate in Pueblo, a break that is coming to an end.

The sports complex, which is one of the largest projects, is expected to cost $8 million.

