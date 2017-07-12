EDITORIAL: Proposal before DDA deserves serious look

The Downtown Development Authority is considering a proposal to make two plots of prime real estate available to a developer to build townhomes and apartments.

We think it’s a good idea, primarily because the development company brings the right perspective and attitude to the table.

Downtown needs a mix of urban-style housing options to continue on a path of revitalization, but the private sector isn’t making it happen.

That’s why a public-private partnership makes sense. As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby explained Monday, REgeneration Development Strategies wants the DDA to front the land — the old R-5 High School and the historic White Hall properties —allowing the company to limit financing to construction costs.

