EDITORIAL: Preventing auto-theft

The scourge of auto theft is common knowledge here, particularly for readers of the daily “Crime Beat” feature in The Pueblo Chieftain Still, it was unsettling to see Wednesday’s front-page headline “Auto theft rate gets (national) attention” about Pueblo having the second highest per-capita rate of stolen vehicles in the nation, behind only Albuquerque, N.M. In the same newspaper, another headline “Car with keys in ignition stolen” spoke for itself.

You may marvel in disgust at anyone who leaves the keys in — like inviting thieves, “Take my car, please.” But, kidding aside, the problem is far bigger than one stupid moment.

Anyone can become the victims of auto theft. Even if you aren’t, the cost of replacing or repairing so many stolen vehicles is passed along to everyone as higher insurance premiums.

