EDITORIAL: President Trump not guilty of hate speech

President Donald Trump has given detractors much to complain about. It doesn’t make him a racist anti-Semite.

A few notable mainstream media players spent several days in July trying to convince us President Donald Trump speaks in coded hate-speech. Inspired by the Washington Post, they said Trump used “dog whistle” racism when he spoke of the western world producing great symphonies.

We were to believe Trump said “symphonies” as part of an underground language understood only by cleverly disguised racists. We would never know of this language, if not blessed with journalists specially trained to decipher coded racism. Wednesday, a major publication exposed another underground term it deems hateful. Only anti-Semites, and journalists who hate them, can possibly hear and interpret the “signaling device” that is the word “cosmopolitan.” Godwin’s Law: “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Hitler approaches 1.” The phenomenon is infecting the mainstream press. It all began Wednesday, when White House aide Stephen Miller spoke about President Donald Trump’s new immigration proposal, which would give preference to immigrants who speak English. CNN’s Jim Acosta asked if Trump was trying to favor countries on a basis of race. Read more at the Colorado Springs Gazette