EDITORIAL: Pre-teen smartphones? Not state’s call

There ought to be a law? Not always. Dr. Tim Farnum, a Denver-area anesthesiologist, has launched a statewide ballot petition drive to impose the nation’s first limits on buying smartphones for children — in this case, for kids under the age of 13.

He would require cellphone retailers to ask customers about the age of the primary user of a smartphone and submit monthly reports to the Colorado Department of Revenue on adhering to the requirement. Retailers would face a $500 fine after one warning for not complying.

Farnum said he was inspired after watching his own children struggle with psychological effects of always having a device in hand. “They would get the phone and lock themselves in their room and change who they were,” was his quote picked up by The Associated Press.

