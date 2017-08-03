EDITORIAL: Praise for 3 GOP heroes and scorn for Sen. Gardner’s cowardice on handling a ‘skinny repeal’ nightmare

A handful of Republican senators showed immense courage and wisdom in the wee hours Friday by stopping the partisan train wreck speeding toward the country’s ailing healthcare system.

Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner was not one of them.

Thanks to the bravery of GOP senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and John McCain, the so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare failed as the three lawmakers joined 48 Democrats and independents to kill the ill-conceived bill.

The measure was a self-describe disaster even by the Republicans who pushed to approve it. That alone, speaks to the sickness that has overcome Washington and our system of government. The hope of Republicans like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Ted Cruz was to pass any bill at all, no matter how repulsive or dangerous, and move it to the House to create something Republicans liked better.

