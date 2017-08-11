EDITORIAL: The power of an emergency declaration

Earlier this week, it appeared that the Trump administration would forgo calling the opioid epidemic in the United States a health emergency.

It could have made sense, because previous emergencies had been called in response to specific health threats, such as the zika virus or 2009 flu virus outbreak. Those called for specific measures from doctors and hospitals that could blunt the advance of a crisis.

On Thursday, however, the president himself seemed to overrule the opinion of his secretary of health and human services, telling reporters in New Jersey that paperwork was being prepared that would, indeed, declare a national state of emergency.

