EDITORIAL: Plan to fix up Clark’s building Downtown is a great idea

A historic building at the intersection of Main and Third streets is about to enter a new phase of its existence, courtesy of NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado.

The nonprofit organization announced plans last week to convert the 15,000-square-foot building into a mixed-use development with retail businesses on the ground floor and apartments on the second floor.

This is great news for Downtown Pueblo.

The project, which is expected to take three years to complete, will restore and put back into use a building that dates back to the turn of the 20th century. For more than 40 years, the building — the one-time home of Pueblo Bank & Trust — was the site of Clark’s Western Store. Then it was home to Cowboy Supply for nearly a decade after that.

