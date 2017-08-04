EDITORIAL: Pet anti-vaxxer crusade might be a hoax, but diseases aren’t

America’s anti-vaccination movement may have moved to pets.

The Brooklyn Paper website reported this week that veterinarians in the New York City borough have been seeing an increase in pet owners who don’t want to vaccinate their pets against diseases.

Although the fact-checking website Snopes points out the original story is vague, based on “speculative testimony of two Brooklyn vets, and from interviews of random people on the street,” the story has been making the rounds of social media and getting attention nationwide.

Whether it’s based in fact or not, it offers a reminder for pet owners that vaccinations play a role in keeping their pets healthy.

Read more at The Loveland Reporter-Herald.