EDITORIAL: Office-holders should know who polices residency rule

What could have been a sticky situation for the Loveland City Council has been avoided, for now at least, with a sworn affidavit from a councilor regarding residency.

At the council’s meeting on July 11, members Don Overcash and Troy Krenning expressed doubts in public that had previously been presented only in email to other members of the City Council: that Ward II councilor Joan Shaffer had moved her residence outside of her ward. At the meeting, Shaffer affirmed that she lives in the ward where electors chose her, and the matter was considered settled.

The City Charter regarding residency is pretty clear when it comes to City Council eligibility: a councilor must have been living in the ward for the previous 12 months to be considered a bona fide resident of the ward, eligible for representation.

