EDITORIAL: Obamacare failed, but Trumpcare is a fiscal and terminal nightmare

Unless you believe in Santa Claus, the chances of Senate Republicans unveiling anything desirable, or even new, in the realm of American health care and insurance legislation are nil.

Sorry, Virginia, there is no better plan than Obamacare, and as most Americans will tell you, it stinks.

Despite that, Republicans have dangerously forgotten or refuse to admit that the Affordable Care Act was created because the system before it stunk even worse. Before 2008, when the ACA was created, America suffered from a quagmire of state and federal laws created to benefit hospitals, insurance companies, doctors and drug manufacturers. The ACA created a new quagmire of laws that tried to benefit patients, but to appease important campaign contributors from both sides of the aisle, Obamacare accommodated hospitals, insurance companies, doctors and drug manufacturers.

Read more at The Aurora Daily Sentinel.