EDITORIAL: No good deed goes unpunished

St. Mary’s Hospital and Mesa County commissioners are at loggerheads over the county’s role in supporting a nonprofit that provides a critical public service.

The controversy stems from the county-owned building at 551 Chipeta Ave., which houses the Gray Gourmet program. It’s how the building came into existence that has fueled criticism of the county’s move to charge market-rate rent for the facility — a sharp departure from a tradition of letting Gray Gourmet use the space at a deep discount.

It was built with state grants, Area Agency on Aging funds and contributions from local citizens, businesses and foundations for the specific purpose of providing senior nutrition services, according to Sharon Meiklejohn, Gray Gourmet’s former director who was at the helm or the organization when the community rallied around the building. At that time, the county was Gray Gourmet’s sponsor.

