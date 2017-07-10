EDITORIAL: New artists will get an opportunity

Astute readers noticed a change in their Reporter-Herald over the weekend.

Yes, we are undertaking one of the most fraught challenges an editor can make: changes to a couple of selections on the comics page.

When we moved from our downtown offices a couple of months ago, one of the interesting documents I found from the early 1980s was the memo describing how the Reporter-Herald was going to replace the “Superman” comic strip with an up-and-coming strip, one named after a cat. That memo didn’t say much about that new strip, but readers came to enjoy “Garfield” for a couple of decades.

Our new selections, “Frazz” and “Breaking Cat News,” might not be the next Garfield, although Frazz has been round long enough that I read it in the Rocky Mountain News more than 10 years ago. It also means that some older strips, great ones like “Superman” was, also will be retired from the page.

