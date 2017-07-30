EDITORIAL: National parks need more help than this

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visited Rocky Mountain National Park last weekend with what he heralded as help for the national parks.

He announced he wants to allocate $53 million toward maintenance needs in national parks, including $200,000 for the alluvial fan trail in Rocky, destroyed in the 2013 flood.

But in 2016, Rocky Mountain National Park documented $75 million in deferred maintenance needed.

The park system as a whole had $11.3 billion in needs, according to National Park Service reports. About half of the total is in needs to paved roadways and bridges, the rest for repairs to other facilities.

The $200,000 the interior secretary is offering Rocky will be matched with another $200,000 from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy to replace the trail that once went over the debris field left after the 1982 Lawn Lake flood to give visitors a close-up look at the damage floods can do.

