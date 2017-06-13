EDITORIAL: Monument review gives park status new urgency

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke met President Donald Trump’s 45-day deadline to produce an interim report on Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument with no final plan to accompany his initial recommendations.

Zinke informed the president on Monday that he was delaying a decision until later in the year, but it’s clear what’s coming. Zinke recommended that Bears Ears be reduced in size. Instead of the monument designation, which prevents a range of development, Zinke said some of Bears Ears’ 1.3 million acres should be designated for conservation or recreation.

If Zinke sticks to that recommendation in his final report and Trump takes executive action to amend Bears Ears’ boundaries, it will likely touch off a legal battle that should answer once and for all whether a president has such authority.

