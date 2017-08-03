EDITORIAL: Missing the call

It seems like there’s always one in every crowd at a sporting event. There’s that person who knows all the rules so much better than the referees or umpires on the field and, despite sitting in the nosebleed seats, actually sees the action better than those officials. And, of course, that person is going to share his or her insights with the other spectators, regardless of whether they’re interested or not.

Yes, referees in the stands are plentiful, seemingly at all levels of athletics. Unfortunately, as The Pueblo Chieftain chronicled over the weekend, it’s not easy to find real bona fide referees and umpires to suit up and officiate high school and middle school games in Colorado.

There are a lot of reasons why there’s a shortage of referees and umpires. There’s a big time commitment required to referee sports, particularly if there’s travel involved or games start at times that conflict with officials’ normal work hours. In addition to the games they officiate, referees must also attend clinics and classes so they can stay current on the rules.

