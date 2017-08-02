EDITORIAL: The middle strikes back

It wasn’t President Donald Trump who turned health care into a partisan battleground, but his “repeal or bust” strategy certainly hasn’t encouraged middle-ground solutions.

Or has it? From the beginning, Obamacare has represented the worst of America’s two-party political system. We passed it the wrong way — with no Republican support. And we tried to kill it the wrong way — with no Democratic support. Each party is constantly trying to impose its own will on the other party — and the nation — to debilitating effect.

The problem with this approach is that it misses the obvious easy fix. How about preserving the fundamentals of the Affordable Care Act and fixing what’s broken or needs attention? If you’re a member of the party that rose to power on a promise to repeal, that can be a tough pill to swallow. But after the Senate’s recent failure to push a “skinny repeal” through, isn’t it time to recognize the futility of an all-or-nothing approach?

