EDITORIAL: Medicaid problems mount

Health care providers are not being reimbursed in anything like a timely manner since Obamacare’s huge expansion of Medicaid started overwhelming many of the states’ systems for managing the unprecedented growth.

Colorado’s Medicaid agency — the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing — says long delays in payments began when the state required providers to re-enroll their credentials with a new third-party provider, DXC Technology, in March. But the problems go beyond the initial credentialing and persist to this day.

The late or in some cases yet-unpaid bills have left Colorado hospitals, health centers and private clinics uncompensated for thousands of Medicaid claims, representing millions of dollars owed to them.

“It’s a combination of factors,” state Medicaid department spokesman Marc Williams said. “There are somewhere in the neighborhood of a dozen other states that have used this same DXC system and launched this new system before we did and it’s been their experience that it takes a good six to nine months to normalize operations from when you launch the system.”

