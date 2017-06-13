EDITORIAL: Mayor, what’s in a name?

Strong mayor or weak mayor, what really matters is a manifest shortage of leadership in the city of Pueblo’s municipal government.

Call it anything you want, it still comes down to leadership. In the final analysis, a popularly elected mayor will be only as effective as the person bestowed the title. In a perfect world, the city of Pueblo needs a person — or persons — of the strength and vision to be true leaders.

In a special City Charter election on April 6, 1954, Puebloans voted 8,632-to-7,093, or nearly 60 percent, to adopt a council-manager form of government. We still operate under this elected City Council, council-appointed city manager setup going on 63 years now.

