EDITORIAL: Low risk of marijuana to Colorado drivers? Think again

No matter that a recent study suggests that legalized marijuana has not led to significant increases in risks to Colorado drivers, operating motor vehicles while high is a problem in this state that authorities must continue to address. And that includes finding an improved way to test the sobriety level of drivers who have been pulled over.

That study, published by the American Journal of Public Health published, found that compared with eight states where marijuana is not legal, Colorado and Washington saw no significant increase in motor vehicle fatalities from 2009 to 2015. Colorado, which approved medical marijuana in 2000, legalized recreational marijuana in 2012.

Fair enough. After all, determining the role that THC in the driver’s blood played in a deadly crash is difficult. There are a number of factors that have to be considered, including the presence of alcohol in the driver’s system. But there’s more to this story.

