EDITORIAL: Look at Colorado Springs Airport before you book that next flight

Look before you book.

That’s the simple and friendly advice of city officials who want travelers in Colorado to think beyond Denver International Airport.

Colorado Springs Airport “encourages all residents throughout southern Colorado to ‘look before you book’ and choose Colorado Springs Airport for your air travel needs,” says a July 26 media advisory.

The city isn’t asking for mindless loyalty based in civic pride. It is asking travelers to “look” because they could save time, money and effort by not mindlessly defaulting to flights in and out of DIA.

“COS (the FAA’s code for the airport) is an easy and convenient alternative to Denver International Airport offering simple parking, easy check-in and security, and a short drive home,” the advisory said.

The city’s confident marketing efforts follow the success of a yearslong project to lower prices at the airport, which has attracted more airlines with more daily direct flight to an increasing slate of destinations.

