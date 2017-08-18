EDITORIAL: Long view needed on budget

Let’s start with the good news: Pueblo City Schools (D60) board members took an important step forward when they began discussing possible cost-saving measures during a recent work session. Faced with budget reserves that have fallen to dangerously low levels, the board had a lengthy discussion about how best to shore up those reserves and put the district back on more solid financial footing.

Now, some bad news: Board members were essentially forced into having that conversation after they recently voted for modest pay and insurance premium increases for teachers and teacher assistants. As we said earlier this month, this editorial page supports better pay for teachers and teacher assistants as a general rule. However, we still have problems with the way the board has been and is handling the challenge of implementing these particular pay and benefits increases.

It’s troubling that the board committing itself to approving the increases before it had a plan to cover the extra costs. David Horner, the district’s chief financial officer, warned board members that taking the money out of reserves could have serious consequences. He’s right. One doesn’t need an extensive background in government finances to understand that using reserves to pay for personnel expenses that will recur every year isn’t a sustainable long-term strategy.

