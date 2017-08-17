EDITORIAL: Let’s not overlook the impact of arts

For fans of Los Lobos, the multiple Grammy winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees from East L.A., Monday’s concert at the new amphitheater in Las Colonias Park was a “pinch me” experience.

Ticket prices — ranging from $25 to $55 — were obviously no barrier to the people who relished witnessing one of the most influential Chicano musical acts in history shredding right here in Grand Junction. Imagine the Colorado Rockies (the big club in Denver) playing a regular-season game at Suplizio. It had that kind of heft.

Such moments used to be about as rare as the total eclipse that will occur Monday. Hopefully the amphitheater will provide more opportunities for similar masterpiece performances because these are the accents of a community on the rise.

