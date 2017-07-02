EDITORIAL: Leadership will be the first step in solving health care

The Colorado Commission on Affordable Health Care has wrapped up its three-year study of rising health care costs in the state, adding key recommendations in four areas to complete a comprehensive list of factors in need of action or further study.

The 100-page final report, to be delivered to the governor and the Legislature, considers everything from utilization rates in rural health-care markets to drug costs to consumer confusion over free-standing emergency rooms.

Cost factors are woven together so tightly that pulling on any single thread implicates every other thread in the system, members of the commission told the Sentinel’s editorial board Friday. A combination of government intervention and self-motivated changes in the private sector must occur in tandem to bend the cost curve — neither of which is likely without strong leadership.

The commission’s work is too detailed to condense here, but it’s too important to sit on a shelf and gather dust. The report recommends state legislation where appropriate, identifies market forces for activities in the private sector that could lower costs and recommends lobbying the state’s congressional delegation on issues beyond the purview of state government, such as regulation of the pharmaceutical industry.

