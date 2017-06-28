EDITORIAL: Law targets VA abuses

President Donald Trump has fulfilled a campaign promise by signing a new law to protect veterans from abuse and neglect at the hands of Veterans Affairs staff and executives.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act will make it easier for the VA to discipline and fire employees who do not provide veterans with proper care. It also creates a permanent VA accountability office, now charged with protecting whistleblowers from retaliation.

Veterans have been harmed in a variety of ways, ranging from prolonged delays in receiving care to physical and emotional neglect by the VA.

