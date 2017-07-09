EDITORIAL: Just insist that the new police chief live in Pueblo County

The City Council and City Manager Sam Azad will hire a new police chief soon to replace retiring Chief Luis Velez.

And the city has declared that the next chief will have to live within the city limits — as do all city department heads now.

Frankly, we think that requirement is parochial and unnecessary.

We propose instead that all department heads must live in Pueblo County.

What’s the difference? We don’t think it’s significant.

You can get from Beulah, or Colorado City, or Avondale to the police department headquarters in less than 30 minutes. Especially with emergency lights and siren in use.

