EDITORIAL: Illegal fireworks, cease-fire

Contrary to the Pueblo Police Department’s official line, illegal fireworks do pose a serious danger to public health and safety. Just look at the very serious injuries from fireworks to a 15-year-old high school wrestler and a 7-year-old boy, both caused by fireworks explosions on July 4.

Don’t quibble about whether they were illegal or not. In Colorado, illegal fireworks include the airborne or exploding variety, such as bottle rockets, cherry bombs, M-80s and Roman candles, according to a Colorado Legislative Council legal brief. In localities that permit it, legal fireworks include sparklers, fountains, toy caps, snake or glow worms, ground spinners, small torches and, as long as they don’t explode, noisemakers.

Again this year, normally quiet Pueblo neighborhoods were invaded by Fourth of July bomb noise and smoking stench filling the air. It’s time for a cease-fire in this annual assault by next July.

