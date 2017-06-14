EDITORIAL: Help those who try ‘to be something more’

Kristopher Malan explained himself to The Gazette after another morning selling art on the street. I’m “trying to be something more,” he texted.

Reporter Kaitlin Durbin wrote the inspirational story of Malan, who anchored in Colorado Springs after aimlessly hitchhiking from California in 2015. Like so many among the city’s growing population of homeless migrants, Malan stood at street corners and begged for cash. Givers received nothing of market value in return.

It was a familiar downward spiral, for Malan and the community, without much hope in sight.

Malan found begging a degrading and embarrassing chore. Someone yelled “get a job.”

