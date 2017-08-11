EDITORIAL: Help for coal country addresses tough truth

The future of coal remains murky, if not downright grim, despite an uptick in production in Colorado under the Trump administration, which has rolled back Obama-era regulations the industry considered excessively burdensome.

President Trump has promised to bring back coal jobs, but there are a bunch of reasons why experts say that wont’ happen. First and foremost, utilities are increasingly turning to natural gas for power generation, driving the demand for coal down and creating a glut of unwanted coal on the market.

If there was a war on coal, it was waged by natural gas producers as much of the Obama administration.

As the Washington Post reported in March, at least six plants that relied on coal have closed or announced they will close since Trump’s victory in November, including the main plant at the Navajo Generating Station in Arizona, the largest in the West. Another 40 are projected to close during the president’s four-year term.

