EDITORIAL: A great city isn’t just for the rich

No doubt, it’s good to live in a thriving, growing city. There is prestige in being one of the hot go-to places. It’s a rush to learn, seemingly every other day, some surprising piece of news about newcomers flocking to Denver, or how our homes are increasing in value.

It’s far better than living in the wake of a housing bust, as longtime Denverites know all too well.

But a growing city with Denver’s values ought to also acknowledge those who helped carry the baton to this point. A truly great city shouldn’t be simply for those with ample means.

Denver’s elected officials and planners have tried and are trying innovative approaches to embrace this goal. One of the most visible policy shifts occurred a year ago, when Mayor Michael Hancock worked with City Council members to raise $150 million over 10 years to create affordable housing units. A mix of developer fees and tweaked property taxes fund the program meant to build or acquire 6,000 rental and for-sale properties for those with restricted incomes.

Read more at The Denver Post.