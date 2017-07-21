EDITORIAL: Graffiti must go

Graffiti along Interstate 25 and surrounding highways, as well as other conspicuous places, detracts from the image of Pueblo. To be blunt, it’s disgusting and must go.

Authorities suspect that a recently arrested 24-year-old man is behind the multitude of MOP graffiti, which is a crude reference to money over sex, that defaces the decorative wall along Colorado 47 and other busy roadways in the city.

Whether it be this particular young man or someone else, whoever ultimately is convicted of the crime ought to face quick punishment. This should include helping to clean up the mess and perhaps serving time in jail as a lesson that society won’t stand for such antics anymore.

