EDITORIAL: Governor’s climate ‘goals’

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has issued a set of “goals” — not enforceable mandates, to be sure — for reducing greenhouse gas emissions last week, seemingly as a rebuke to President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris climate change accord.

In a separate move, Hickenlooper said Colorado would join the U.S. Climate Alliance, which wants to comply with the Paris climate accord even though the president has announced the United States withdrawal from it.

Good thing the governor’s “goals” were couched as an executive order and not the law of Colorado. Fact is that in a state where Black Hills Energy and Xcel already must increase their use of renewable energy to 30 percent by 2020, imposing yet another costly mandate would have a terrible impact on electricity bills and the Colorado economy.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.