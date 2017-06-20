EDITORIAL: Government malpractice

By any measure and perception, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office need more money.

The sheriff and the DA are making the rounds, explaining to various civic and political groups how budgets cuts in response to recessionary forces haven’t been restored, leaving both departments short-staffed at a time when violent crimes and property crimes are rising precipitously.

The goal of these informational sessions is to make the case for a 0.37 percent special sales tax, which they expect will bring in an additional $7.1 million a year.

The case is well made. Voters will decide whether to tax themselves more to have an adequate law enforcement presence in this community. But it didn’t have to come to this. It shouldn’t have to come to this.

