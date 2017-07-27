EDITORIAL: Good news for airport

Pueblo Memorial airport has received good news on two fronts. First is a $3.8 million Federal Aviation Administration grant for runway resurfacing and new runway lights. Second is the opening of advance ticket sales for the first United Express jet flights to and from Denver, beginning Dec. 1.

The FAA grant includes $2 million now and an additional $1.8 million later this summer for the improvements to the runway surface and lighting. City Aviation Director Ian Turner said the total project will come to just over $4 million with state and local matching funds.

The runway for this was last resurfaced in the 1980s and previous grants have paid for repairing about one-third of it. “This allocation from the FAA will finish the job,” Turner said. The grant also will pay for new runway lights.

