EDITORIAL: It’s a good day to strive toward a United States

The celebration of America’s birthday is always exciting, full of picnics, parades and parties, capped with a star-spangled display of fireworks.

But this year feels different.

As so much threatens to divide us, it seems particularly important this year to remember what brought us together as a nation.

Two-hundred and 41 years ago, 13 American colonies changed the world by declaring independence from Great Britain. Some today might refer to that as the original Brexit.

In the Declaration of Independence America’s founders wrote: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

