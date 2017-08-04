EDITORIAL: GOCO audit is good news for conservation advocates

A long-awaited audit of Great Outdoors Colorado is out and, as it turns out, there was no reason for officials to resist, as its findings were mostly positive.

Last year we were among those calling for an audit in the face of resistance from the heads of Great Outdoors Colorado, commonly known as GOCO. It seemed suspicious enough that we are relieved the audit found minimal quibbles with how the state agency is run.

GOCO is tasked in the Colorado Constitution with administering millions of dollars in lottery proceeds every year for the benefit of Colorado parks, open spaces and wildlife. The entity is outside traditional state governance, and last week the state auditor released the first performance audit of the program.

