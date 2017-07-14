EDITORIAL: GJT an option to DIA?

Grand Junction Regional Airport has two direct connections now to Los Angeles International Airport to accompany the flights it now sends to Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City, but most agree that the airport remains woefully underutilized.

Proof of that contention can now be found on the other side of the Continental Divide, where Colorado Springs Airport expects to offer daily nonstop commercial service to 17 markets, most recently with two daily connections to O’Hare International Airport, the nation’s third-busiest airport.

Odds are that few Grand Valley residents knew that Colorado Springs has a commercial airport, much less that it seems to be viable, if not thriving.

Colorado Springs is taking it a step further, though, suggesting that its airport should be considered a legitimate alternative to Denver International Airport, the behemoth that rules over all of Colorado aviation.

