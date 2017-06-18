EDITORIAL: Give back to Dad a little of what he’s given you

A year ago, we opined on the value of dad, as calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This year, what value are we attaching to Dad for his special day, at least when it comes to gifts?

According to Fortune magazine, the average Father’s Day shopper is spending $134.75 this year, with personal care items such as cologne, aftershave and razors becoming more popular. And more of those shoppers planned to do that shopping in person rather than online, according to the National Retail Federation.

