EDITORIAL: Get thee to a dentist

An apple day may not keep the doctor away if taking a bite out of that apple results in bleeding gums.

Connections between oral health and overall health “are quite staggering,” says Helen Drexler, the chief executive officer for Delta Dental of Colorado, the state’s largest dental insurer.

A build-up of plaque on the teeth is a result of bacteria in the mouth, which often correlates with a greater chance of stroke, heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

“It’s shocking, but we’ve forgotten that the mouth is somehow connected to the body,” she told the Sentinel’s editorial board Monday as part of a new statewide campaign to encourage more Coloradans to see a dentist.

