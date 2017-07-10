EDITORIAL: Fort Collins should stay the course on homeless services

Fort Collins police, officials and residents are in the midst of making sense of a terrible tragedy.

A Fort Collins resident and young mother, Heather “Helena” Hoffman, was found dead in Sheldon Lake in City Park. Police believe she was killed and sexually assaulted by a self-described transient man who in May registered as a sex offender with the state.

If social media commentary is any indication, some residents’ fears and frustrations toward Fort Collins’ transient population have boiled over. Joining that chorus, Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith on Facebook called out service providers who “enable and encourage” criminality among transient people by providing them the same services offered to our community’s homeless population.

