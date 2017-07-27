EDITORIAL: Follow Habitat’s lead on new housing model

The white picket fence lining the southeast corner of Harmony and Taft Hill roads may offer the best crystal-ball view into Fort Collins’ housing future.

The Coloradoan editorial board peeked beyond that fence earlier this week, when Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity shared its vision for Harmony Cottages.

When complete, the new neighborhood will feature 48 new homes built on nearly 4½ acres, embracing “new urbanism” themes of shared common spaces, maximum housing density, energy efficiency and a location off a city bus line.

The homes — 44 duplexes and four modest single-family structures — are expected to fulfill the American dreams of 58 adults with 86 children. Families who qualify for the nonprofit’s housing assistance earn no more than 60 percent of the area’s median income, about $47,000 for a family of three.

